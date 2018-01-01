Mayor promotes cashless payment at traditional markets in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A special press conference was held Jan. 18 at Taipei’s Shidong Market to announce that the traditional market would be easy-card compatible, and capable of accepting cashless payment.

The Mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, was at the event and shared his views about promoting a cashless society in Taiwan.

The mayor applauded the efforts of the market and the Easy-Card corporation. He also encouraged the Easy-Card corporation and other related businesses to do more to promote cashless payment in Taiwan, remarking that “banknotes are very dirty things.”

The Shidong market contains about 200 vendors and stalls. Forty of them are capable of accepting payment using the Easy-Card, and another 50 have expressed interest in adopting the technology, reports Liberty Times.

The response from both customers and vendors has been very positive, as the cashless transactions save time and eliminate the need to touch banknotes and change.

In a setting like a traditional market, where vendors are handling meat, fruit, vegetables, or other fresh plants and organic material, eliminating the cash transfer is a measure that is both hygienic and convenient.

As a next step to expand cashless transactions in traditional markets, the city and the Easy-Card company have their sights set on the Zhonglun market (中崙市場) for a similar upgrade.

Mayor Ko and the head of the Easy-Card Company, Lin Xiangkai (林向愷), both support the idea of expanding cashless transactions in Taipei City. Mayor Ko hopes Taipei will become an example for markets and businesses all over Taiwan to adopt cashless payment systems.



Mayor Ko uses his Easy-card to make a purchase (CNA Image)