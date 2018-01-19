|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|161
|112
|Boston
|44
|26
|10
|8
|60
|146
|111
|Washington
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|143
|131
|New Jersey
|44
|24
|12
|8
|56
|141
|134
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|Toronto
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|147
|133
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|130
|Pittsburgh
|47
|24
|20
|3
|51
|138
|146
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|161
|173
|Philadelphia
|44
|20
|16
|8
|48
|129
|130
|Carolina
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|126
|140
|Detroit
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|119
|135
|Florida
|43
|18
|19
|6
|42
|122
|141
|Montreal
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|116
|142
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|24
|9
|31
|99
|151
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|43
|29
|11
|3
|61
|145
|117
|Winnipeg
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|153
|127
|Nashville
|43
|26
|11
|6
|58
|132
|114
|St. Louis
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|136
|123
|Dallas
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|141
|128
|San Jose
|43
|24
|13
|6
|54
|123
|114
|Calgary
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|131
|125
|Los Angeles
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|129
|107
|Minnesota
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|133
|131
|Colorado
|43
|24
|16
|3
|51
|142
|126
|Anaheim
|46
|21
|16
|9
|51
|127
|128
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|119
|147
|Arizona
|46
|10
|28
|8
|28
|107
|163
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT
Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.