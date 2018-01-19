LA Times CEO under investigation after report on impropriety

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parent company of the Los Angeles Times is investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by the newspaper's publisher.

The company, Tronc, said in a statement it began the investigation of Ross Levinsohn on Thursday after a National Public Radio story detailed two sexual harassment lawsuits that named him and complaints from employees who have worked under him at previous companies.

One of the lawsuits said that while a vice president at Alta Vista, Levinsohn rated the "hotness" of female colleagues. Both harassment lawsuits were settled for undisclosed amounts.

Former colleagues also said Levinsohn used a gay slur when describing the crowd at a luncheon for Hollywood stylists.

The organizing committee that is seeking to form a union among LA Times employees said in a statement that Levinsohn should be fired immediately.