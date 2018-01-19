  1. Home
  2. World

Russian minister warns against reviving Nazis at exhibition

By  Associated Press
2018/01/19 10:45

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the United Nations Security Council, Thursday, Jan

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, Rabbi Arthur Schneier, center, president of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, and Israel's U.N. Amba

Irena Petruck, originally from western Ukraine, adjusts the uniform epaulet of Igor Tokar, originally from Vinnitsa, Ukraine, as they visit "The Holoc

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, meets with Russian Holocaust survivors at "The Holocaust: Annihilation, Liberation, Rescue" exhibit in

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, second left, is escorted through "The Holocaust: Annihilation, Liberation, Rescue" exhibit, by Yuri Kanner, l

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has opened an exhibition on the Holocaust in the former Soviet Union, saying the world has "a sacred duty" not only to commemorate the millions of victims "but to do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies in the future."

He called the Holocaust "one of the worst crimes against humanity" and said it was troubling "that recently we see the creeping rehabilitation of Nazis."

The exhibition, entitled "The Holocaust: Annihilation, Liberation, Rescue," includes documentary evidence and photographs of prisoners of Nazi death camps and their liberators — soldiers of the Red Army.

The opening by Lavrov on Friday came before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the Soviet Army's liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland in 1945.