All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131 Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130 Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123 Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126 San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.