National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/19 10:44
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112
Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111
Washington 46 28 14 4 60 143 131
New Jersey 44 24 12 8 56 141 134
Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133
Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129
N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130
Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146
N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173
Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130
Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140
Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135
Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141
Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142
Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149
Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117
Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127
Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114
St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123
Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126
San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114
Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125
Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107
Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131
Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126
Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128
Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123
Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147
Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147
Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.