The Latest: Allertova 1st into Australian Open 4th round

Qualifier Denisa Allertova became the first player to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open after defeating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena.

Allertova will next play either fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina or 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk.

By 1 p.m., temperatures had risen to 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) , three degrees higher than at the start of play two hours earlier , but still under the forecast high of 42 C (108 F).

Melbourne Park was expected to be scorching on Friday, with temperatures reaching 42 Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) for the fifth day of the Australian Open.

While top-seeded Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Caroline Wozniacki were among those scheduled to play their third-round matches, tournament officials were expected to keep a close eye on the rising temperatures. When play began at 11 a.m., it was already 35 C (95 F).

On Thursday, officials were criticized when play continued after the temperature reached 40 C (104 F), and several players, including Gael Monfils, complained it should have been stopped.

The tournament has an Extreme Heat Policy which goes into effect when the air temperature exceeds 40 Celsius and the wet-bulb reading, which takes into account other factors such as humidity, is more than 32.5 C (91 F).

When both those temperatures are exceeded, matches on outside courts are supposed to be suspended and the roofs closed on all three main stadiums — Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Hisense Arena.

