Brazil's Lula derides judicial system post-corruption ruling

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is deriding the judicial system that convicted him of corruption and is extolling his accomplishments in office ahead of October presidential elections.

Da Silva's rousing speech to supporters Thursday night comes just days before judges will rule on his appeal of the conviction.

Da Silva was found guilty in July of corruption and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that construction giant OAS renovated a beachside apartment for da Silva in exchange for favors.

Da Silva said Thursday that the case was built on lies.

If the conviction is upheld, Brazilian law states da Silva should be barred from running in this year's presidential election. Some legal experts argue he might still be a contender. He is leading the polls for the October vote.