Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 19, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/19 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 19 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan bans airliners on M503 route from running extra cross-strait services during Chinese New Year holiday

@China Times: People earning NT$30,000 or less per month exempt from income taxes

@Liberty Times: Tax cuts to benefit over 80 percent of households

@Apple Daily: People earning NT$30,000 or less per month exempt from income taxes

@Economic Daily News: TSMC forecast 15 percent sales growth for 2018

@Commercial Times: Legislature passes tax cuts for individuals, stock investors
 
