Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 19 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Taiwan bans airliners on M503 route from running extra cross-strait services during Chinese New Year holiday



@China Times: People earning NT$30,000 or less per month exempt from income taxes



@Liberty Times: Tax cuts to benefit over 80 percent of households



@Apple Daily: People earning NT$30,000 or less per month exempt from income taxes



@Economic Daily News: TSMC forecast 15 percent sales growth for 2018



@Commercial Times: Legislature passes tax cuts for individuals, stock investors

