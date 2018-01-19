10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. BUDGET BATTLE ROLLS ON

A divided Congress barrels toward a possible election-year government shutdown, with disagreements over immigration and other issues still unresolved.

2. PONTIFF'S REMARKS PROVOKE SHOCK

Pope Francis accuses victims of Chile's most notorious pedophile of slander, in an astonishing end to a visit that was meant to help heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal.

3. PROSECUTOR: PARENTS WHO TORTURED CHILDREN WERE 'DEPRAVED'

A California couple tortured a dozen of their children for years, starving them to the point that their growth was stunted and chaining them to their beds for months at a time, a prosecutor says.

4. WHAT'S EXCITING CANCER RESEARCHERS

Scientists report progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage, including some of the most deadly ones that lack screening tools now.

5. BLUNDER EXPOSES GLOBAL HACKING SCHEME

The operation, tied to a powerful Lebanese security agency, is reportedly uncovered after careless spies left hundreds of gigabytes of intercepted data exposed on the internet.

6. HOW TRUMP IS REINFORCING TIES WITH SOCIAL CONSERVATIVES

The administration announces a new federal office to protect medical providers refusing to participate in abortion, assisted suicide or other procedures on moral or religious grounds.

7. PROMINENT ZIMBABWEAN DIES IN HELICOPTER CRASH

Roy Bennett, a leader of his country's opposition, is killed along with four others when the chopper they're riding in goes down in New Mexico.

8. AMAZON SWEEPSTAKES NARROWED TO 20

The company, looking for a location for a second headquarters, reveals a pared-down list of possible sites, nearly all of them in the East and the Midwest.

9. WOODY ALLEN'S ADOPTED DAUGHTER AIRS COMPLAINT

In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow describes in detail the film director's alleged sexual assault of her.

10. WHOSE AILMENT IS GENERATING BUZZ

QB Tom Brady sits out the Patriots' practice with a right-hand injury — though no one sounds too worried that he'll be sidelined for Sunday's AFC championship game.