AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 19

thru 28, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 2nd ODI.

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.

Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series.

thru 21, Kitzbuehel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 21, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 21, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi Championship.

thru 21, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.

thru 21, Moscow — figure skating, European Championships.

thru 21, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy — biathlon, World Cup.

thru 21, Zao, Japan — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

thru 21, Erfurt, Germany — speed skating, World Cup.

thru 20, Argentina — auto racing, Dakar Rally.

thru 21, Australia — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Australia.

SATURDAY, Jan. 20

thru 21, Planica, Slovenia — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

New York — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson for Spence's IBF welterweight title; Robert Easter vs. Javier Fortuna for Easter's IBF lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 21

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. England, 3rd ODI.

Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.

United States — American football, NFL conference championships: New England vs. Jacksonville, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota.

MONDAY, Jan. 22

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.

thru 27, Taipei, Taiwan — figure skating, Four Continents.

TUESDAY, Jan. 23

Schladming, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup giant slalom.

Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24

thru 28, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd test.

Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

THURSDAY, Jan. 25

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd T20.

thru 28, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.

thru 28, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

thru 28, Paradise Island, Bahamas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Bahamas Classic.

Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series.

FRIDAY, Jan. 26

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 4th ODI.

thru 28, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 28, Sydney — rugby, world series, Sydney Sevens.

SATURDAY, Jan. 27

thru 28, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, ODI tri-series final.

thru 28, Seefeld, Austria — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 28, Ljubno, Slovenia — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

Daytona Beach, Florida — auto racing, Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Riga, Latvia — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis for Usyk's WBO and Briedis' WBC cruiserweight titles.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram for vacant WBA welterweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 28

Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 5th ODI.

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 3rd T20.

Zakopane, Poland — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Australia — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Tampa, Florida — ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game.