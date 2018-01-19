AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Jan. 19
thru 28, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.
Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 2nd ODI.
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series.
thru 21, Kitzbuehel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 21, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 21, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi Championship.
thru 21, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.
thru 21, Moscow — figure skating, European Championships.
thru 21, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy — biathlon, World Cup.
thru 21, Zao, Japan — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
thru 21, Erfurt, Germany — speed skating, World Cup.
thru 20, Argentina — auto racing, Dakar Rally.
thru 21, Australia — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Australia.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 20
thru 21, Planica, Slovenia — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
New York — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Lamont Peterson for Spence's IBF welterweight title; Robert Easter vs. Javier Fortuna for Easter's IBF lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 21
Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. England, 3rd ODI.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.
United States — American football, NFL conference championships: New England vs. Jacksonville, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota.
|MONDAY, Jan. 22
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.
thru 27, Taipei, Taiwan — figure skating, Four Continents.
|TUESDAY, Jan. 23
Schladming, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.
Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup giant slalom.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.
|WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24
thru 28, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd test.
Kronplatz, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
|THURSDAY, Jan. 25
Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd T20.
thru 28, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.
thru 28, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.
thru 28, Paradise Island, Bahamas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Bahamas Classic.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series.
|FRIDAY, Jan. 26
Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 4th ODI.
thru 28, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 28, Sydney — rugby, world series, Sydney Sevens.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 27
thru 28, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, ODI tri-series final.
thru 28, Seefeld, Austria — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
thru 28, Ljubno, Slovenia — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
Daytona Beach, Florida — auto racing, Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Riga, Latvia — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis for Usyk's WBO and Briedis' WBC cruiserweight titles.
Inglewood, California — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram for vacant WBA welterweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta for Linares' WBA lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 28
Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 5th ODI.
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 3rd T20.
Zakopane, Poland — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
Australia — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.
Tampa, Florida — ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game.