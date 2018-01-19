Jon Rahm shoots 62, takes CareerBuilder Challenge lead

Jon Rahm waves after a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club, Thursd
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday in perfect conditions at La Quinta Country Club to take the first-round lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge.
The top-ranked player in the field at No. 3 in the world, Rahm eagled the par-5 fifth — hitting a 5-iron from 215 yards to 5 feet — and played the first six holes in 6 under. The 23-year-old Spaniard had the lowest score of his PGA Tour career, topping a 64 two years ago at Congressional in his first round as a professional.
Austin Cook, Jason Kokrak and Andrew Landry were a stroke back. Cook played PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, and Kokrak and Landry opened at La Quinta. Nick Watney and Grayson Murray each shot 65 to top the players at PGA West's Stadium Course.
Phil Mickelson had a 70 at La Quinta in his first tournament round since late October.