Mother of patient left in cold says she was denied care

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of a mentally ill woman who was left outside a Baltimore hospital on a frigid night wearing only a flimsy gown and socks asserts she was denied care by medical professionals.

Cheryl Chandler says was only made aware of her 22-year-old daughter's predicament on the night of Jan. 9 when she happened upon a viral video shot by a passerby.

Her daughter, Rebecca, was escorted out of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus by security personnel. She was visibly disoriented and unable to speak.

J. Wyndal Gordon, the attorney representing Rebecca, said she was suffering from an episode of acute psychosis.

The hospital has stood by its medical care but says it failed at the point of discharge. It says it will hold personnel accountable.