3 executions set for Tennessee this year; last was in 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prisons official says three executions are scheduled this year in Tennessee, which would be the first since 2009.

Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor on Thursday confirmed James Hawkins, Billy Ray Irick and Sedrick Clayton are slated for execution. She says the department has the necessary lethal injection drugs.

Hawkins was convicted of murdering the mother of his three children in 2008. He is scheduled to die May 9.

Irick's execution is set for Aug. 9. He was convicted of raping and killing a 7-year-old Knoxville girl in 1985.

Sedrick Clayton is slated to be executed Nov. 28. He was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her parents in 2012.

State Supreme Court spokeswoman Barbara Peck says Hawkins and Clayton have appeal options, while Irick has completed his.