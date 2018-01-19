Madrid ends winless run with late Asensio goal in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid took a small step toward ending its crisis on Thursday, defeating Leganes 1-0 with an 89th-minute goal by Marco Asensio in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Madrid's reserve team gave another lackluster performance, but Asensio salvaged the victory with a close-range shot into the top corner after a well-placed cross by Theo Hernandez.

The result ended Madrid's three-match winless streak and eased some of the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane after poor results.

The second leg is next week at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

