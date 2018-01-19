There's plenty of work that won't get done during a shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government won't actually close up if Congress can't pass a spending bill by Friday at midnight. But there's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress can agree on a budget deal.

Thousands of intelligence agency workers would be furloughed even as tension over North Korea's nuclear program remains high. Important biomedical and public health research would be interrupted. And military veterans would watch helplessly as the processing of their disability claims came to a halt.

J. David Cox, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, says shutdowns can have dramatic impacts as jobs are left unattended. He says the longer a shutdown lasts, the worse it is.