Clash with Trump casts spotlight on Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his chief of staff is "doing a great job."

That's notable because earlier Thursday, Trump pushed back against John Kelly's comment that the president's views on a border wall had evolved.

Democrats who met with Kelly on Wednesday say he told them parts of the border don't need a wall — and that Trump didn't know that when he made campaign promises.

The clash is casting a fresh spotlight on the limits of Kelly's ability to manage White House tumult.

Kelly said on Fox that he told lawmakers that "they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed."

Trump later said Kelly "didn't say it the way you would like him to say it."