Coroner: Las Vegas shooting gunman's ashes given to brother

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas say the cremated remains of the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history have been turned over to his brother.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) said in a statement that Stephen Paddock's ashes were given Thursday to Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock.

Stephen Paddock killed himself with a gunshot to the mouth before police reached him on the 32nd floor of a hotel from which he shot into an open-air concert crowd Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Eric Paddock told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he plans to put the ashes in a bank safe deposit box instead of at his home in Orlando, Florida.

He declined further comment about his brother in a call with The Associated Press.