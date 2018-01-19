US judge seeks internal communications in Turkey case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge wants lawyers in a criminal case involving a billion-dollar sanctions-evasion scheme to detail any internal communications they had with the U.S. and Turkish governments.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman directed prosecutors and defense lawyers on Thursday to include the information in sentencing memos in a prosecution that resulted in the conviction of a Turkish banker and a guilty plea by a wealthy Turkish-Iranian businessman.

The case heard in federal court in New York City raised tensions between the U.S. and Turkey, where officials called it a charade aimed at discrediting the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The order didn't indicate whether the request related to failed attempts by former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to broker a prisoner exchange to win Zarrab's release before trial.