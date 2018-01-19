  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/19 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 123.65 123.90 120.95 121.10 Up .65
May 126.20 126.30 123.45 123.55 Up .60
Jul 128.70 128.70 125.85 125.90 Up .55
Sep 130.90 131.00 128.15 128.25 Up .50
Dec 134.30 134.40 131.55 131.65 Up .50
Mar 136.65 136.75 134.90 134.95 Up .50
May 137.90 137.90 136.95 136.95 Up .50
Jul 138.90 139.20 138.75 138.75 Up .50
Sep 140.60 140.90 140.50 140.55 Up .60
Dec 143.35 143.35 143.35 143.35 Up .55
Mar 146.05 Up .55
May 147.80 Up .55
Jul 149.45 Up .50
Sep 151.15 Up .50
Dec 153.00 Up .50