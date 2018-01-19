New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|123.65
|123.90
|120.95
|121.10
|Up
|.65
|May
|126.20
|126.30
|123.45
|123.55
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|128.70
|128.70
|125.85
|125.90
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|130.90
|131.00
|128.15
|128.25
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|134.30
|134.40
|131.55
|131.65
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|136.65
|136.75
|134.90
|134.95
|Up
|.50
|May
|137.90
|137.90
|136.95
|136.95
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|138.90
|139.20
|138.75
|138.75
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|140.60
|140.90
|140.50
|140.55
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|143.35
|143.35
|143.35
|143.35
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|146.05
|Up
|.55
|May
|147.80
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|149.45
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|151.15
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|153.00
|Up
|.50