Opera star Jonas Kaufmann hopes cancellations are past

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Kaufmann hopes his cancellations are in the past.

The world's most sought-after tenor is back in the United States after a four-year absence caused mostly by illness but partly by a desire to spend more time with his children.

The 48-year-old German with the clarion voice and heartthrob looks is giving recitals in California and New York this week and returns in April for performances in Boston and New York.

Surgery to remove a lymph node from his chest, a burst blood vessel on his vocal chords and a string of colds have sidelined him.