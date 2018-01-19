Czechs hopeful in snowboarding, biathlon at Pyeongchang

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has announced a team of 85 athletes for the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.

There are again high hopes on biathlon after Czechs won three silver and two bronze medals at the Sochi Games.

In a blow, biathlon world champion and former World Cup overall winner Gabriela Koukalova, who claimed silver twice in Sochi, was ruled out due to an injury that's forced her to skip the entire season.

Female snowboarders, defending Olympic champion Eva Samkova, and Ester Ledecka, who will also compete in downhill skiing, are expected to make an impact, as well as three-time Olympic champion in speed skating Martina Sablikova.

With the ice hockey tournament without NHL players, the 25-man team hopes it will bring home a medal, 20 years after it won the gold.

The Czechs won eight medals in Sochi.