Soldiers, military police move into 4 Rio de Janeiro slums

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian officials say more than 3,000 soldiers and military police officers have moved into four big slums in Rio de Janeiro seeking to arrest drug traffickers and hunt for the men suspected of gunning down a police inspector last week.

Military spokesman Col. Roberto Itamar says 3,000 soldiers are involved in the operation that began Thursday morning.

Military police are also participating, though authorities have not said how many. Local media estimate there are 400. Brazil's military police do traditional policing and are not part of the army.

Itamar says no gunfights have taken place during the operation.

The O Globo TV network aired images of people being taken into custody, but Rio's Public Security Department has not released any numbers on arrests.