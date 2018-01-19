The Latest: 11-year US marshal identified as slain officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a deputy U.S. marshal in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service says an agent who was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city was an 11-year veteran of the agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 45-year-old Christopher David Hill died Thursday morning at a hospital in Harrisburg.

Authorities say Hill was part of a team serving a warrant for the arrest of a fugitive suspect wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats. The marshals service says a man in the home opened fire, hitting Hill and two other officers.

The marshals service identified the suspect as Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce. The fate of Pierce and the man who shot at the officers was unclear.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo has said there is no current danger to the public. More information was expected at an afternoon news conference.

The service says Hill is an Army veteran who is survived by his wife and two children.

____

10:30 a.m.

The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, including one from Harrisburg.

The York City Police Department says one of its officers had non-life threatening injuries.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.

He says there is no current danger to the public. Papenfuse says the suspect was critically wounded by officers.

He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference.

___

10 a.m.

An official says multiple law enforcement officers have been injured while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg and shots were fired.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital Thursday. He didn't say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

There were reports of shots fired just after 6 a.m. in the area.

Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.

He says there is no current danger to the public. He says the suspect is not at large, but wouldn't say if that person is in custody or what that person's condition is.

He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference.

___

8:50 a.m.

An official says multiple police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo tells Pennlive.com the officers were taken by ambulance to a Harrisburg hospital Thursday. He didn't say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

There were reports of shots fired before 6:30 a.m. in the area.

Chardo says one person was shot by police but couldn't speak about that person's condition.

Officers clearing the residence say the shooting suspect was inside, but there's no word on that person's condition or whether that person is in custody.

No other information is available.