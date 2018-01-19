Trump's first year in the White House in photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first year in office offered head-snapping drama from the start that never let up.

From his early-morning tweets to his raucous rallies and Oval Office orations, the president was unafraid to flout conventions and upend the ways of Washington.

Trump promised during the presidential campaign that he'd act "presidential" when the time arrived — and then the former reality TV star set out to redefine just what that means.