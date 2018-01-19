Judge: Doctor must stay in jail before trial on wife slaying

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor charged with arranging the murder of his wife to stop her from exposing an illegal drug ring he operated with an outlaw biker gang must stay behind bars as he awaits trial.

A judge on Thursday ordered Dr. James Kauffman to remain in detention as he awaits his trial on murder, racketeering and other charges.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury ruled there is strong likelihood Kauffmann would engage in obstruction or witness tampering if he were freed before trial.

The judge allowed two co-defendants charged with lesser offenses to go free. Tabitha Chapman and Joseph Mullholland were freed pending trial, subject to conditions including that they not contact witnesses or relatives of the victim in the case.