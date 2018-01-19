Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.

The comedian's first trial ended with a hung jury in June. In that proceeding, prosecutors asked to call 13 other accusers, but the judge allowed only one to testify.

A lawyer for Cosby says she can't comment on Thursday's filing.

The 80-year-old comedian is charged with knocking out a Temple University employee with pills and sexually assaulting her in 2004.

Cosby has said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Pennsylvania law allows testimony about "prior bad acts" if they fit a nearly identical crime pattern. Prosecutors say that's the case for the TV star once dubbed "America's Dad."