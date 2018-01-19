Fauci: NIH in a "scramble" to prepare for any gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health says the institution is in a "scramble" to prepare for a potential government shutdown at midnight Friday.

Fauci spoke to The Associated Press Thursday as President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress sought a budget deal that would keep the government operating.

Fauci said a shutdown would be "really quite disruptive" and that the NIH is determining which personnel would be essential if talks fail and the government partly shuts down.

Trump on Thursday said a shutdown "could happen" but he doesn't want to see it.