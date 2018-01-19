Mexico rights body blames marines, police for 2014 killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says evidence indicates marines and a security detail for a border city mayor were responsible for the 2014 killings of three American siblings and a Mexican acquaintance.

Erica, Alex and Jose Angel Alvarado Rivera disappeared in October of that year while visiting their father in Control, a small town near the city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

Their parents said witnesses told them the victims were taken from a taco stand by the so-called Hercules unit, which provided security for Matamoros' mayor. More than two weeks later they were found shot in the head.

The rights commission said Thursday in a statement that the last time the four were seen alive was in the custody of marines and the Hercules unit.