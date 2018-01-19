Polish president thanks Trump for fighting 'fake news'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's president has thanked President Donald Trump for fighting "fake news," saying his own country experiences the power of fake news "first hand."

President Andrzej Duda voiced his thanks to Trump in English on Twitter Thursday, a day after the U.S. leader revealed his promised "fake news awards."

One of the "awards" went to Newsweek for reporting that Duda's wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, did not shake hands with Trump during a visit to Warsaw last summer. In fact, she briefly avoided Trump's outstretched hand as she reached out to shake the hand of the U.S. first lady, but she did shake Trump's hand afterward.

Critics say Trump's attacks on what he calls "fake news" are attacks on media freedom that embolden authoritarian leaders around the world.