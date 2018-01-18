Senate Dems question legality of Trump work requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators are questioning the legality of the Trump administration's new policy letting states make low-income adults work to get Medicaid coverage.

Expect their arguments to be echoed in lawsuits planned by opponents of work requirements.

Last week, the Trump administration said it will let states require work as a condition of coverage for "able-bodied" adults. Officials promptly approved a waiver request by Kentucky to carry out its plan.

Senators sent a letter drafted by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and signed by 29 other Democrats. It says work requirements contradict the plain text and purpose of the Medicaid statute, as well as longstanding congressional intent.

The administration says studies show work promotes better health, so a work requirement would fit with Medicaid.