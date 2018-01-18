Comment about rebel policeman's death stall Venezuela talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's opposition is not attending talks on resolving the country's political crisis after a top official claimed one of their leaders helped locate a rebel policeman killed in a shootout this week.

Opposition politician Luis Florido said representatives would not be at negotiations Thursday in the Dominican Republic. He did not say when they may return.

Security forces killed former officer Oscar Perez and six others in a clash outside Caracas on Monday. Perez led a brazen helicopter attack on public buildings last year, calling on Venezuelans to fight the government.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said he had been tracked down with information from "political leaders" that came in previous negotiations. He did not say who purportedly provided it.

Opposition leaders said those remarks harmed talks and demanded he clarify.