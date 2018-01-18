Long before SAG Awards, statuettes start out as molten metal

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Actor statuettes are pictured at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, Calif., in preparation for the SAG
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, workers pour molten bronze metal into molds during the 24th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Statuett
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, molten bronze metal is reflected in the mask of a worker as he pours it into molds during the 24th Annual Cast
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, foundry worker Daniel Flores breaks the mold on a solid bronze Actor statuette during the 24th Annual Casting
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, solid bronze Actor statuettes rest on a table after their molds were broken during the 24th Annual Casting of
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, worker Ricardo Gortinez applies a blue-green patina to an Actor statuette during the 24th Annual Casting of th
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of television and film actors will win Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, yet no one knows precisely how many of the hefty statuettes will be handed out.
The show awards several large cast ensembles, including stunt performers, requiring a bounty of the green-black awards to be on hand. The process begins in a foundry in Burbank, California, where workers in protective suits pour molten bronze into casts to create the awards, known as The Actor.
The initial process takes about 15 minutes, but it takes weeks to assemble the scores of statuettes needed for the show, which is now in its 24th year and will air on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.
The prize's weight, 12 pounds, is often remarked upon by winners.