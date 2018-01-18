India test-launches nuclear-capable long-range missile

NEW DELHI (AP) — The defense ministry says India has successfully test-fired a long-range nuclear-capable missile from an island in the Bay of Bengal.

It said Thursday's test, the fifth of an Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile, was made from a mobile launcher, and "further strengthens our credible deterrence." India has been developing its nuclear and missile systems in recent years mid increasing strategic competition with China.

Tension flared last year between the two neighbors over a disputed section of their border high in the Himalayas.