Official: Pennsylvania officers hurt serving warrant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An official says multiple Pennsylvania police officers have been injured while serving an early morning warrant in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo tells Pennlive.com the officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital Thursday. He didn't say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

There were reports of shots fired before 6:30 a.m. in the area.

Chardo says one person was shot by police, but couldn't speak about that person's condition.

Officers clearing the residence say the shooting suspect was inside, but there's no word on that person's condition or whether that person is in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

