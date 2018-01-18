Romney mentor, Bain & Co. founder, William Bain Jr. dies

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of global consulting and private equity businesses who helped drive the career of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has died. William Bain Jr. was 80.

Bain died at his home in Naples, Florida, on Tuesday, according to his obituary. No cause of death was given.

He founded Bain & Co., a corporate strategy consulting firm in 1973, and in 1984 founded the private equity firm Bain Capital. Romney became Bain Capital's top executive.

Romney said in a statement to The Boston Globe that "It's hard for me to imagine my life and career without Bill Bain's mentoring."

Bain, a native of Tennessee, is survived by his wife and four children. Memorial services are pending.