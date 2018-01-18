Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;78;Brief a.m. showers;89;78;SW;8;76%;70%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;72;56;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;3;67%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with rain;53;38;Some sun, a shower;49;35;WNW;14;69%;41%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;A shower in the p.m.;59;51;NNE;6;75%;80%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;50;37;Spotty showers;42;36;WSW;13;82%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;26;16;Partial sunshine;22;14;NNE;2;88%;30%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Milder;50;32;Sunny and warmer;62;36;SW;5;43%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;9;-12;Partly sunny, cold;8;-6;ENE;6;83%;12%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;72;Showers and t-storms;81;70;NW;6;82%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;Cooler;53;40;Mostly sunny;59;46;SW;5;59%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy rain, windy;76;67;A little a.m. rain;77;68;NE;13;75%;69%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;50;More sun than clouds;66;41;W;17;44%;35%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;88;70;A t-storm in spots;90;72;E;6;66%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;83;55;Nice with some sun;83;55;E;7;40%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;94;76;NE;7;53%;26%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;59;43;Periods of sun;60;44;NW;8;61%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine and mild;41;21;Sunny and mild;45;25;WNW;7;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;44;31;Rain at times;48;33;NW;4;66%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very windy;41;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;SW;10;71%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;63;46;A shower;62;45;ESE;7;76%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;Partly sunny;84;64;E;9;46%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;41;37;Rather cloudy;43;29;WNW;10;74%;39%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;51;34;A passing shower;41;35;WSW;9;77%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;45;25;Mostly sunny;45;28;WNW;9;52%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;43;36;Mostly cloudy;42;26;WNW;5;78%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;91;73;ESE;6;51%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;83;65;A t-storm around;86;65;S;4;43%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;52;31;Partly sunny;50;31;NW;7;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;71;54;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;13;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;A morning shower;77;68;SE;29;72%;55%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;65;Mostly sunny;81;66;ENE;3;65%;38%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny;87;68;NNE;8;61%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;34;25;Partly sunny, breezy;41;32;SW;15;57%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouding up;90;71;Clouds and sun;89;71;NNE;10;57%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;36;29;Partly sunny;35;33;SW;4;86%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;72;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;63;NNE;17;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;45;30;Partly sunny, breezy;55;46;S;14;60%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;87;78;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;NNE;14;76%;39%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;Hazy sun;76;45;NW;6;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;60;36;Partly sunny, mild;64;36;SW;6;22%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;54;Hazy sunshine;80;55;NW;5;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;W;6;81%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;42;32;A passing shower;41;32;WSW;20;80%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, milder;49;38;Decreasing clouds;58;34;N;7;26%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;62;54;Sun and some clouds;63;52;W;6;79%;13%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;72;59;Partly sunny, warmer;78;65;SSE;4;65%;43%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;NE;6;41%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;67;59;Partly sunny;73;63;ENE;11;59%;31%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;26;24;A bit of p.m. snow;30;22;NE;8;92%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;90;76;A shower or two;87;74;WNW;4;79%;71%;2

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;75;64;A few showers;68;63;E;7;77%;73%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;83;72;A shower;83;69;ENE;18;61%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny, nice;87;57;Sunny and nice;85;55;ENE;6;33%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;73;42;Hazy sun;73;42;N;5;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Morning rain, cooler;40;36;Plenty of sunshine;49;40;S;9;62%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;12;78%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Sunny and nice;80;64;N;8;51%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;WSW;6;24%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;47;21;Sunny and mild;52;24;WSW;3;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Hazy sunshine;83;53;NNE;8;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;66;40;Sunshine;70;40;S;4;62%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;87;58;Partly sunny, nice;85;57;N;14;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;29;23;A little snow;36;25;WSW;11;74%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;75;A few showers;86;76;NNE;6;67%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;83;72;A thunderstorm;85;73;WSW;5;78%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;77;50;Hazy sunshine;75;51;N;6;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;4;81%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;41;A t-storm in spots;56;41;SE;7;73%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;A passing shower;88;76;SSW;6;74%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;76;67;High clouds;76;68;SSE;5;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;63;47;N;10;74%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;47;34;A shower in spots;42;35;WSW;12;75%;48%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;76;55;Cooler with a shower;64;47;NNW;6;68%;80%;1

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;86;77;Rather cloudy;85;75;W;5;72%;67%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;35;Mostly sunny;59;32;NNE;4;65%;11%;3

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;87;81;Decreasing clouds;89;81;NE;11;61%;13%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;81;74;Some sun, a shower;83;75;NNE;4;79%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;89;74;Nice with some sun;87;73;E;7;64%;15%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Blazing sunshine;102;73;Sunshine, very hot;103;65;SSW;11;26%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;68;41;Partly sunny;70;41;SSE;5;31%;23%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;63;54;Low clouds;69;62;ENE;8;59%;10%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Intermittent snow;31;25;W;10;83%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with sunshine;85;76;Breezy with sunshine;85;75;ENE;14;70%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;82;65;Sunshine, pleasant;85;66;E;8;58%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;26;20;Mostly cloudy;31;27;SSW;3;82%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;25;20;A bit of snow;24;16;SE;10;60%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;75;Hazy sunshine;90;74;N;8;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;85;56;Mostly sunny;83;58;NNE;10;44%;56%;11

New York, United States;Breezy with sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sun;38;32;SW;9;46%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Occasional rain;62;44;Sunny and breezy;56;38;WSW;15;47%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;11;-4;Colder with clearing;-1;-32;NE;5;89%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;54;36;Partly sunny;51;34;N;4;58%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;29;22;Snow showers;26;22;E;3;70%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;27;19;Low clouds;30;26;SSW;10;79%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;87;81;Morning showers;86;80;ESE;14;78%;83%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;85;74;A few showers;86;75;WNW;6;80%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;74;Spotty showers;85;74;ENE;8;78%;75%;8

Paris, France;Windy;52;37;Spotty showers;44;38;WSW;8;63%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;ESE;10;49%;4%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;73;A passing shower;88;73;SSW;6;62%;80%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy thunderstorm;92;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;N;10;81%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;88;72;An afternoon shower;87;71;ENE;5;58%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow to rain;44;33;Rain and snow shower;39;29;SW;12;63%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;42;14;Sunny;41;18;NW;5;51%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;64;51;A little rain;67;52;S;7;58%;73%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;61;49;Clearing;64;46;N;5;80%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;86;76;Cloudy with showers;85;76;ESE;8;74%;88%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with clearing;26;20;Partly sunny, chilly;29;23;NNE;5;45%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;31;25;A bit of p.m. snow;30;26;NE;6;88%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;Sunny intervals, hot;94;77;S;6;53%;30%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;74;49;Nice with sunshine;78;48;SSE;11;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;57;47;Spotty showers;57;43;SSE;8;76%;71%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;26;25;Low clouds;29;23;ESE;7;71%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain;56;48;A shower or two;52;44;NW;8;77%;67%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;71;64;Brief showers;74;64;ENE;9;81%;87%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;83;75;ENE;11;76%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;Partly sunny;74;61;N;9;76%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;79;40;Some sun, pleasant;73;41;SW;6;32%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;61;Mostly sunny, nice;90;60;SW;6;34%;23%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;71;An afternoon shower;81;71;N;8;79%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;60;42;Partly sunny, nice;61;38;N;6;78%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;50;43;Cloudy with a shower;49;44;S;9;73%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;45;21;Partial sunshine;42;27;NW;3;35%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;50;45;Cloudy and mild;52;45;ENE;6;71%;34%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A downpour;86;77;N;7;80%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy with some sun;39;24;Mostly sunny, milder;47;31;S;6;63%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;75;A stray shower;83;75;ENE;8;75%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;32;19;A snow shower;25;17;N;4;87%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;81;64;Plenty of sun;86;65;N;9;45%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;75;65;A little rain;67;63;ENE;7;82%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;27;24;A bit of p.m. snow;29;25;E;7;84%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, milder;45;31;Not as cool;57;35;NE;7;63%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;P.M. snow showers;40;31;Milder;50;37;NNW;5;71%;34%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;50;34;Plenty of sunshine;55;41;NE;6;26%;10%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;49;A couple of showers;61;51;W;16;46%;70%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;Spotty showers;56;46;SE;4;51%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;39;Partly sunny;49;38;ENE;7;50%;48%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouding up, breezy;28;22;Mostly sunny;33;28;SW;16;65%;16%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;64;47;Sunny and pleasant;68;52;SSE;2;63%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;64;50;W;4;64%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;9;-16;Sunny and colder;-1;-23;SW;7;68%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showery;46;40;Cloudy, rain;43;40;ESE;7;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;44;38;Mostly cloudy;45;28;WSW;10;57%;32%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;60;Sunny and very warm;90;62;NE;5;48%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;33;27;A bit of snow;32;23;WNW;10;66%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;36;30;A little snow;35;25;WSW;17;90%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;69;66;Pleasant and warmer;75;67;N;11;73%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;NW;6;52%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;39;27;Clouds and sun;43;27;N;2;69%;66%;3

