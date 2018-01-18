Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;SW;13;76%;70%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;NE;5;67%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with rain;12;3;Some sun, a shower;9;2;WNW;22;69%;41%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;NNE;9;75%;80%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;10;3;Spotty showers;6;2;WSW;21;82%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-3;-9;Partial sunshine;-6;-10;NNE;4;88%;30%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Milder;10;0;Sunny and warmer;17;2;SW;8;43%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-13;-24;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-21;ENE;9;83%;12%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;22;Showers and t-storms;27;21;NW;9;82%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;Cooler;12;5;Mostly sunny;15;8;SW;8;59%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy rain, windy;25;19;A little a.m. rain;25;20;NE;22;75%;69%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;10;More sun than clouds;19;5;W;27;44%;35%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;31;21;A t-storm in spots;32;22;E;10;66%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;28;13;Nice with some sun;28;13;E;11;40%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;NE;11;53%;26%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;15;6;Periods of sun;16;7;NW;12;61%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine and mild;5;-6;Sunny and mild;7;-4;WNW;11;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;7;0;Rain at times;9;1;NW;7;66%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very windy;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;SW;15;71%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;8;A shower;17;7;ESE;11;76%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;E;15;46%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;5;3;Rather cloudy;6;-1;WNW;17;74%;39%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;11;1;A passing shower;5;1;WSW;14;77%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;7;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-2;WNW;15;52%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;6;2;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;WNW;8;78%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;ESE;9;51%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;28;18;A t-storm around;30;18;S;7;43%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;10;-1;NW;11;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;22;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;21;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;A morning shower;25;20;SE;47;72%;55%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;19;ENE;5;65%;38%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;12;61%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;1;-4;Partly sunny, breezy;5;0;SW;25;57%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouding up;32;21;Clouds and sun;32;22;NNE;16;57%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;2;-1;Partly sunny;2;0;SW;7;86%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;22;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;17;NNE;27;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;13;8;S;22;60%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;NNE;23;76%;39%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;26;9;Hazy sun;24;7;NW;9;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;18;2;SW;10;22%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;12;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NW;8;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;W;9;81%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;6;0;A passing shower;5;0;WSW;32;80%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, milder;10;3;Decreasing clouds;14;1;N;12;26%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;16;12;Sun and some clouds;17;11;W;10;79%;13%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;18;SSE;6;65%;43%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NE;9;41%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;20;15;Partly sunny;23;17;ENE;17;59%;31%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-6;NE;13;92%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;32;24;A shower or two;30;23;WNW;6;79%;71%;2

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;24;18;A few showers;20;17;E;11;77%;73%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;28;22;A shower;29;20;ENE;28;61%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny, nice;31;14;Sunny and nice;29;13;ENE;9;33%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;23;5;Hazy sun;23;5;N;8;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Morning rain, cooler;5;2;Plenty of sunshine;9;5;S;14;62%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;20;78%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunny and nice;27;18;N;14;51%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;WSW;9;24%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;8;-6;Sunny and mild;11;-4;WSW;4;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;12;NNE;13;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;19;4;Sunshine;21;5;S;7;62%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;31;14;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;N;23;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;-2;-5;A little snow;2;-4;WSW;17;74%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;24;A few showers;30;24;NNE;10;67%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;28;22;A thunderstorm;29;23;WSW;8;78%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;25;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;10;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;7;81%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;SE;11;73%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A passing shower;31;24;SSW;9;74%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;24;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;8;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;17;8;N;17;74%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;9;1;A shower in spots;5;2;WSW;20;75%;48%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Cooler with a shower;18;8;NNW;9;68%;80%;1

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;30;25;Rather cloudy;29;24;W;8;72%;67%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny;15;0;NNE;7;65%;11%;3

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;31;27;Decreasing clouds;32;27;NE;18;61%;13%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;27;23;Some sun, a shower;28;24;NNE;7;79%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;E;11;64%;15%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Blazing sunshine;39;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;SSW;17;26%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;5;Partly sunny;21;5;SSE;8;31%;23%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;17;12;Low clouds;21;17;ENE;14;59%;10%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;Intermittent snow;0;-4;W;17;83%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with sunshine;29;24;Breezy with sunshine;30;24;ENE;23;70%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;E;13;58%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;-3;-7;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;SSW;4;82%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-6;A bit of snow;-4;-9;SE;17;60%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;32;23;N;13;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;29;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;NNE;16;44%;56%;11

New York, United States;Breezy with sunshine;1;-4;Plenty of sun;3;0;SW;15;46%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Occasional rain;17;7;Sunny and breezy;14;4;WSW;25;47%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-12;-20;Colder with clearing;-19;-35;NE;9;89%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;10;1;N;6;58%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-6;Snow showers;-3;-6;E;4;70%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;-3;-7;Low clouds;-1;-3;SSW;16;79%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;27;Morning showers;30;26;ESE;22;78%;83%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;A few showers;30;24;WNW;10;80%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ENE;12;78%;75%;8

Paris, France;Windy;11;3;Spotty showers;6;4;WSW;13;63%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ESE;16;49%;4%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;23;A passing shower;31;23;SSW;9;62%;80%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy thunderstorm;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;N;16;81%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;ENE;8;58%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow to rain;7;0;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;SW;20;63%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;5;-10;Sunny;5;-8;NW;8;51%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;10;A little rain;19;11;S;11;58%;73%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;16;10;Clearing;18;8;N;8;80%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;30;25;Cloudy with showers;29;24;ESE;13;74%;88%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with clearing;-3;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-5;NNE;8;45%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-1;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-3;NE;10;88%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Sunny intervals, hot;34;25;S;10;53%;30%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;23;10;Nice with sunshine;26;9;SSE;18;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;Spotty showers;14;6;SSE;13;76%;71%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-4;Low clouds;-2;-5;ESE;12;71%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain;13;9;A shower or two;11;7;NW;13;77%;67%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;22;18;Brief showers;24;18;ENE;15;81%;87%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;28;24;ENE;18;76%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Partly sunny;24;16;N;14;76%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;4;Some sun, pleasant;23;5;SW;10;32%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;SW;9;34%;23%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;22;An afternoon shower;27;22;N;12;79%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny, nice;16;3;N;10;78%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;10;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;6;S;15;73%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;7;-6;Partial sunshine;6;-3;NW;5;35%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;10;7;Cloudy and mild;11;7;ENE;10;71%;34%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A downpour;30;25;N;11;80%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy with some sun;4;-5;Mostly sunny, milder;8;-1;S;9;63%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;ENE;13;75%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;0;-7;A snow shower;-4;-9;N;7;87%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Plenty of sun;30;18;N;15;45%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;24;18;A little rain;20;17;ENE;12;82%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-3;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-4;E;11;84%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, milder;7;0;Not as cool;14;2;NE;12;63%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;P.M. snow showers;4;0;Milder;10;3;NNW;9;71%;34%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;10;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NE;9;26%;10%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;9;A couple of showers;16;11;W;25;46%;70%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Spotty showers;13;8;SE;6;51%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;9;4;ENE;11;50%;48%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouding up, breezy;-2;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-2;SW;26;65%;16%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;8;Sunny and pleasant;20;11;SSE;3;63%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;10;W;7;64%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-27;Sunny and colder;-18;-31;SW;11;68%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showery;8;5;Cloudy, rain;6;4;ESE;11;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;7;3;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;WSW;16;57%;32%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and very warm;32;16;NE;7;48%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;0;-3;A bit of snow;0;-5;WNW;16;66%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;2;-1;A little snow;2;-4;WSW;27;90%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;20;19;Pleasant and warmer;24;19;N;18;73%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NW;9;52%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Clouds and sun;6;-3;N;4;69%;66%;3

