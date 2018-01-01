Taiwan’s largest oceanic research ship arrives from Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s largest oceanic research vessel, the Legend (勵進號), arrived in Tainan Thursday after its maiden voyage from a wharf in Vietnam.

The ship was ordered by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs, 科技部國研院) and took two years to build at the Saigon Shipyard in Ho Chi Minh City, the Liberty Times reported.

The authorities emphasized the safety of the ship, with the presence of sufficient lifeboats to transport four times the number of usual passengers. The hull had also been fortified with the latest safety techniques and the whole vessel would be subject to strict international safety certification, reports said.

The 2,629-ton Legend was 76.23 meters long, 16 meters wide and 6.5 meters deep, according to the Liberty Times. Its speed was 12 knots and it could function autonomously for 30 days at sea.

Once approved for oceanic research missions, it would carry a crew of 19 with a team of scientists numbering up to 24.