HTC announces availability of U11 EYEs in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Earlier this week HTC announced the availability of its mid-range HTC U11 EYEs in Taiwan that comes equipped with dual front cameras and the Face Unlock function.

HTC said the two main features of its new phone are the dual 5MP front cameras that integrate three features—HDR Bost, Bokeh mode, and Beauty mode—designed to create spectacular selfies and the Face Unlock function that detects user’s face to unlock the phone.

Other specifications include the large 6” screen with an 18:9 ratio, 12MP main camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM, 3930 mAh battery capacity and Quick Charge 3.0, and IP67 protection against water and dust.

In addition, the new phone also features Edge Sense, which allows users to access any app with a gentle squeeze.

HTC said that U11 EYEs comes in three colors--Solar Red, Amazing Silver and Ceramic Black--and the recommended price for the new phone is NT$14,900. It is already available for pre-order and will go on sale at stores in Taiwan on February 1, according to the company.

The company added that HTC U11 EYEs will also become available in Hong Kong and China markets to take advantage of the Chinese New Year holiday season, a traditionally lucrative shopping season of the year.