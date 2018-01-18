Bordeaux fires coach Jocelyn Gourvennec after bad results

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Bordeaux has fired coach Jocelyn Gourvennec following a run of poor results.

Gourvennec was hailed by fans when the club finished sixth last season, but they were calling for his resignation in recent weeks.

The club, which is 13th in the French league, says Gourvennec will be replaced in the interim by Eric Bedouet. He will be in charge for Saturday's game at Nantes.

Bordeaux's poor form started with a 6-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain on Sept. 30. Since then, the club won twice in 15 matches and was eliminated from the French Cup by amateur team US Granville.