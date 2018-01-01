Initial Taiwan Tigerair flight to Komatsu in Japan more than 90% full

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tigerair flights linking the island with the town of Komatsu in northern Japan were 90 percent full, the airline said on the first day of the service Thursday.

Taiwan Tigerair is an affiliate of China Air Lines, and the first budget airline to fly to the town in Ishikawa Prefecture on the west coast of Honshu, Japan’s main island.

Since 176 out of the 180 seats on the inaugural flight had been booked, airline officials said they did not exclude an increase in the frequency of the service, the Liberty Times reported.

It was the first time in 10 years that a new international route to Komatsu was opened, and also the 10th Japanese destination in general for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reports said. The current frequency was two flights a week.

Komatsu boasts a Buddhist temple complex, a traditional handicrafts village, the largest car museum in Japan, and the world’s second-oldest hotel.