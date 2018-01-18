  1. Home
UK to pay millions to France to keep border agreement

By  Associated Press
2018/01/18 17:06

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it will pay France tens of millions of pounds (dollars) as part of a deal to maintain a key border agreement between the two countries.

The government says it will make the announcement when Prime Minister Theresa May meets French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The bilateral summit is intended to strengthen security and intelligence ties between the two countries.

Macron has sought to change a 2003 deal that placed British border controls in Calais, France. The town has become a magnet for migrants hoping to reach Britain, and the accord puts the burden of blocking their entry to the U.K. on France.

Britain is agreeing to pay 44.5 million pounds ($62 million) toward tougher security measures. France also wants Britain to take in more migrants from Calais.