APNewsBreak: GoDaddy to sponsor Patrick in 'Danica Double'

GoDaddy tells The Associated Press it is partnering with Danica Patrick for the final two races of her career.

GoDaddy is sponsoring Patrick as she closes her career with the Daytona 500 next month and the Indianapolis 500 in May. She has yet to land a ride in either race, but the funding should help.

Patrick first signed with GoDaddy in 2006 as she was on the verge of stardom. The website hosting company branded her as its "GoDaddy Girl" and used her in a celebrity record 13 Super Bowl commercial appearances. GoDaddy was also her sponsor in IndyCar and NASCAR until it pulled out of racing after the 2015 season.

