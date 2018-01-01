U.S. academics oppose nuclear weapons for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Developing nuclear weapons of its own will bring Taiwan no benefits and might even disrupt its relations with the United States, American academics said Wednesday.

The Global Taiwan Institute hosted a public seminar in Washington D.C. titled “Taiwan’s Role in the Indo-Asia-Pacific,” during which the North Korean nuclear crisis was mentioned.

At the event, Bonnie Glaser of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that a nuclear weapons program for the island would conflict with the local consensus and harm relations with the U.S., and therefore not be of much use to the island.

Referring to a covert nuclear program in the 1970s and 1980s, Glaser reminded the seminar that it had been aborted due to pressure from Washington, the Central News Agency reported.

Miles Maochun Yu of the United States Naval Academy agreed with Glaser’s opposition to a nuclear program, but he nevertheless said Taiwan should learn from Japan and tell the world it had the technology and the capability to develop nuclear arms, even if it did not want to take that final step.