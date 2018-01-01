Taiwan possess amazing diversity of butterfly species

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is a butterfly lover’s paradise. In the past, lepidopterists (people who study moths and butterflies) has recorded 373 different species of butterflies on the island.



Now however, after several typhoons and shifting climate patters, that number has recently increased to over 420 different butterfly species.

Compare that to Japan; which possesses nearly 10 times the land mass of Taiwan, but has only recorded about 230 species of butterflies.

Taiwan’s great number of butterfly species may sound amazing, but it is actually somewhat worrying, as the habitats that many of them need to survive are being threatened by both humans, and natural disasters like typhoons.

Recently, some conservationists recently announced that three species of butterfly are at risk of losing their habitats in Taiwan, according to Apple Daily.



Unfortunately, if people want to witness these species living in the wild in Taiwan, people may need to say their goodbyes to these three species in the coming decades. Two of the three are only now found in Taiwan according to the report, while one is also found in Japan, Korea and northern Vietnam.

Number one: Papilio maraho, endemic to Taiwan.



(Wikimedia Commons Image)

Number Two: Troides magellanus, found on Orchid Island (and formerly in the Philippines).



(Wikimedia Commons Image)

Number Three: Sasakia charonda, also called the Great Purple Emperor.



(Wikimedia Commons Image)