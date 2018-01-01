Taiwan Supreme Court to set up Grand Chamber

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Judicial Yuan wants to set up a “Grand Chamber” (大法庭) at the Supreme Court to offer general legal principles on which court verdicts would be based, reports said Thursday.

The new body would form part of a general package of judicial reforms now under discussion by the Judicial Yuan.

The Grand Chamber would resolve legal disputes, but not supply the final ruling on individual cases, officials said.

Contradictory verdicts and confusing legal interpretations were some of the causes why the public was losing confidence in the soundness and impartiality of the judicial system, the United Daily News reported.

The criminal and civil Grand Chambers would count 11 judges each elected for a term of two years, while the version for the Supreme Administrative Court would have nine judges.

In the event of differences about basic legal points with a lower court, it would be compulsory to mobilize the Grand Chamber, which could organize hearings and listen to experts before reaching a decision, in a similar way to the Constitutional Court, the United Daily News reported.

The newspaper quoted an expert naming the case of whether a professor at a state university should be considered a civil servant or not. With the Grand Chamber, the body could first reach a decision on this matter in order to allow a court to know whether it needed to consider such professors as state employees or not, according to the United Daily News.