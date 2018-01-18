  1. Home
  2. World

Federal responsibility in nuclear attack alerts is unclear

By CALEB JONES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/18 15:35

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. A timeline shows

President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at T

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. Nearly 40 te

FILE - This Jan. 13, 2018 file smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Manag

HONOLULU (AP) — A timeline shows Hawaii officials botched efforts to immediately correct a false missile alert over the weekend, taking more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities for approval they didn't need and then taking another 15 minutes to cancel the alert that was sent to mobile devices statewide.

One of the state's U.S. senators is wondering aloud if top brass at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency should be replaced.

Sen. Brian Schatz said Wednesday that Gov. David Ige has a "tough decision in front of him" and that restoring the public's confidence in the alert system is critical.

The confusion raises questions about whether any state should be solely responsible for notifying the public of such an event.