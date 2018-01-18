A general outline of the amendments to Taiwan's labor laws

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After quite a bit of controversy and some protests, the labor law amendments were passed on Jan. 10. However, the changes made may still be further updated in the coming months.

Here are some of the changes to the labor law, that may affect your employment or your business.

1. In regards to overtime, the wage for the hours worked on a 'rest day' shall now be calculated as actual time worked instead of the four hour blocks as before, the extra hours worked are then to be calculated into maximum monthly overtime for each employee. It may also be calculated over a period of three months with not more then 54 extra hours a month and 138 extra hours a quarter.

The employer must obtain the agreement from the relevant labor union or labor management if an employer wishes to implement such a policy.

However, if the employee wishes to use the overtime hours in exchange for holidays with the employer's consent, then leave may be taken which equates to the hours of overtime, no more or less. Should there be any make up leave pending, the remaining hours are to be converted back to pay and to be given to the employee at the time of a work period's expiration, or upon termination of a contract or resignation.

The employer and employee may come to an agreement to carry over unused annual leave to the next year, but any remaining leave must be converted to pay and must be given to the employee at the end of the second year. In the case of a completed contract, the wages are to be paid when the contract expires.

2. In regards to shift work, new changes to the labor laws include; employers from businesses or industries specifically designated by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) will be able to shorten the break time between shifts from eleven hours to eight hours although the implementation of this would require the employers to obtain consent from the relevant labor unions or labor management.

The employer may also change the employee's mandatory rest day, but only after obtaining the relevant proper consent from labor authorities, and this adjustment would not allow the employee to work for more than 12 consecutive days.

A further note, all changes are to be reported to the local labor authority if the number of employees in a company exceeds 30.