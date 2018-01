TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hot pink cherry blossoms bloom in the foreground while snow can still be seen on Alishan in the background, creating a stunning contrast of spring and winter.

Posted on the Alishan Fans (漫步在雲端的阿里山) Facebook page Tuesday (Jan. 16), this spectacular view of Alishan was captured from the parking lot of a viewing area near the intersection of Provincial Highway 21 and Provincial Highway No. 18 (New Central-Crossing Highway) in Yushan National Park.